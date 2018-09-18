Salah has strong bond with 'friend' Klopp

Mohamed Salah believes Jurgen Klopp knows exactly how to best treat his players having enjoyed a bond of friendship with the manager from the start of his time at Liverpool.

Salah enjoyed a stunning debut season at Anfield, scoring 44 goals in all competitions as Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

The Reds have won five out of five so far in the Premier League this time around and begin their latest European campaign with a mouth-watering clash at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

"From my first day at the Reds, he treated me like a friend. We talked together and there was something very strong between us right away," Salah told France Football.

"All I can say is that he knows how to treat each player mentally. Everyone feels good with him."

Liverpool will assess Roberto Firmino ahead of the PSG match after the Brazil forward suffered an eye injury during Saturday's 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane have established a formidable on-field alliance on Merseyside and the Egypt international feels the trio's friendship and selfless work for one another are key factors in their success.

"We are friends, we talk a lot," he said. "Generally, all three of us sit in the locker room at the same place, right after the matches.

"There is a real solidarity between us because we do not care who will score the most or first. Everyone works to make sure the other [scores]. And, as you can see, we all score."