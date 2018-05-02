Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard believes Real Madrid's victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals is good news for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The holders held on for a 2-2 draw at home to Bayern on Tuesday to secure a 4-3 aggregate win and reach the final for the third season in a row.

It is likely they will face Liverpool in Kiev on May 26, with the Reds taking a 5-2 first-leg lead to Italy on Wednesday in their last-four tie with Roma.

And, with Madrid having ridden their luck across both legs against Bayern, Gerrard thinks his old club will be happy to meet them.

When asked if Liverpool would be happier to face Madrid, he told BT Sport: "On what you've seen over the two legs, for sure, because you look at the Liverpool team and where they're strong. They can really hurt this Madrid team.

"It's an incredible achievement, third year on the spin reaching the final, but it was desperate at times.

"They were hanging on, they were all over the place at the back. This Bayern team are going to be full of regret because, over both legs, they were dominant throughout, created many, many chances and looked the far better team."