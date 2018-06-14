Premier League 2018-19 fixtures: Arsenal host Manchester City on opening day

Arsenal will host Manchester City on the opening day of the 2018-19 Premier League season.
Unai Emery's first league match in charge of the Gunners sees him face off against Pep Guardiola's record-breaking champions at Emirates Stadium.
Manchester United start with a home game against Leicester City, while Chelsea are away to Huddersfield Town.
Tottenham travel to Newcastle United for the second opening day in a row and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini's first match back in the Premier League will be a daunting visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.
Championship winners Wolves start at home to Everton, Fulham host Crystal Palace in a London derby and Cardiff City head to England's south coast to take on Bournemouth.
The matches will take place over the weekend of August 11-12, subject to changes based on live broadcasts.
Premier League 2018-19 opening matches:
Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Manchester City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolves v Everton