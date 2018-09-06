Pogba vague on Man Utd future

Paul Pogba has refused to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, but has described speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford as "talk".

Pogba was a reported target for Barcelona throughout the transfer window, with former United defender Gerard Pique saying he would be welcome at Camp Nou.

However, Pogba remained at Old Trafford when the European window closed on Friday.

The relationship between Pogba and Jose Mourinho has repeatedly been questioned but the World Cup winner insists there is no problem with the United manager.

"There was a lot of talk, but it was just like that, I'm under contract in Manchester," Pogba said to German outlet Sky Sport.

"My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.

"We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right. One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything for United - I cannot say more."

Pogba is on international duty with France, who take on Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday.