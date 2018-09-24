Pogba: Sanchez will deliver at Man United

Paul Pogba is confident under-fire Alexis Sanchez will come good at Manchester United amid his team-mate's struggles to impress.

Sanchez was substituted and heavily scrutinised following United's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Expectations were high after Sanchez swapped Arsenal for rivals United in January but the former Barcelona forward has failed to justify the huge outlay at Old Trafford, where the Chilean has only managed three goals and none this season.

United star Pogba, however, is adamant the 29-year-old will overcome his woes in Manchester.

"What you have to know about Alexis is he is a hard worker," Pogba said. "He trains very well, he always tries to help the team, talks with the team and everything. He will get used to it.

"When you play a long time with another team and you play different football in that other team you have some kind of adaptation that you have to have.

"It's not that he is playing bad. We know that Alexis Sanchez can bring a lot and I'm sure he will. I'm sure he will.

"But he's not playing bad and he keeps being positive, so that's the good thing we have to think about."

United are back in action against Derby County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before travelling to West Ham for Saturday's Premier League clash.