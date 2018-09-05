Pogba: France must be role models like the '98 team

Paul Pogba has challenged France to follow the World Cup-winning side of 1998 and become "role models" for the younger generation.

The Manchester United star played a key role as Didier Deschamps' side triumphed in Russia this year to become world champions for the second time.

Pogba admits there is now greater scrutiny on the players following their 4-2 final victory over Croatia and has challenged them to embrace their responsibilities, although he says people must remember they are "still human beings".

The midfielder cited the recent case of Hugo Lloris, who was arrested and charged with drink-driving last month.

"We're more recognised. The World Cup's impact is global," he told RMC Sport.

"People's way of looking at us has changed. If you want to go for a stroll with your shirt off, you can't do it anymore.

"You can use the example of Hugo. Something that happens in your normal life is going to come out and make a bit more noise because he's a world champion.

"It's being human. We're still human beings. People have to think about that. We're world champions, yes, but we're also human beings.

"After this World Cup, children will have the image we had at the 1998 World Cup. We'll be role models for these children. That's why you have to lead by example.

"Even if you don't want to, you have to lead by example."

Pogba went on to apologise to fans who criticised France's victory parade in Paris for being too short.

The 25-year-old feels "disgusted" the open-top team bus was not out on the Champs-Elysees for longer and wants to celebrate with supporters another time.

"The parade was very short for us, too," he said. "I wanted to pass on the message to the people who thought the players were responsible for that. I think it was for security reasons.

"But we were disgusted not to properly spend this important moment with the supporters and the people who travelled to Paris to see us, to celebrate with us.

"Ten, 15 minutes is really fast. We were disgusted. We're sorry. We really hope to celebrate with our fans and I hope it will be after a win."