Pogba claims 'it's not me who's talking' about Man United future

Paul Pogba insists he cannot be blamed for rumours about a move away from Manchester United, claiming "it's not me who's talking".

Speculation that the midfielder wants to leave the club next year persists, with a return to Juventus or a move to Barcelona considered the most likely.

Pogba encouraged talk on Thursday when he said his future "currently" lies at Old Trafford but that he could not offer any long-term guarantees.

However, the 25-year-old has now accused others of creating reports about a possible exit.

"It's not me who's talking. I'm trying to do my job and work on myself physically," he said following France's 0-0 Nations League draw with Germany.

"I got back late [from the World Cup], so I'm trying to perform as well as possible."

Much of the Pogba rumours are centred on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, which is said to have deteriorated enough over the past year to force the player to seek a move.

However, when asked about how he gets on with his manager, Pogba replied: "We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right.

"One thing I can assure you, I will always give 100 per cent. No matter which coach [I have], I always give everything for United. I cannot say more."