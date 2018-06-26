Phil Neville's son Harvey signs for Manchester United

Phil Neville's son Harvey has followed in his footsteps by signing a deal to play for Manchester United.

Neville Jr joined the youth academy at Valencia when Neville Sr moved to the club as assistant to his brother Gary in 2015.

However, the teenager, who uploaded a photo of himself putting pen to paper on a contract on his 16th birthday, will continue his fledgling career with United.

Neville Sr, who manages the England women's national team, wrote on Instagram: "Proud of you @harvey.neville go follow your dreams!!!!"

Neville Sr made 386 appearances as player for United and returned as a coach when David Moyes took charge at Old Trafford in 2013.

In a post on Instagram, Gary Neville wrote: "Congratulations @harvey.neville you've practiced so hard to get where you are! Keep going."