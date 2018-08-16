Pellegrini rules out West Ham approach for Toure

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini insists he is not plotting a move for free agent Yaya Toure.

The 35-year-old former Ivory Coast international has been without a club since leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

Three of the midfielder's eight seasons at City were spent under Pellegrini as the pair combined for a Premier League title and two EFL Cup triumphs.

But while his team were thoroughly outclassed in the weekend's 4-0 loss to Liverpool, the Hammers boss is not in the market for reinforcements.

"Yaya is a very good player," Pellegrini told reporters. "In his position at this moment we have our players.

"He will always be a good player in any team but for the moment our squad is ready."

Pellegrini also ruled out the likelihood of further departures after defender Edimilson Fernandes and young striker Toni Fernandez left on loan earlier this week.

That means Reece Oxford could remain at the club despite reported interest from the Bundesliga.

"When we built our squad we knew that we had to let some players go out also," Pellegrini said.

"We bought those new nine players. Some players like Fernandes and Martinez need to play and they knew from the beginning they were going out on loan, so the squad is the squad that I want for this season.

"I don't think that we are going to have any other player going out for the moment."

New signings Carlos Sanchez and Lucas Perez may be forced miss a second Premier League match with their fitness to be monitored ahead of Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.