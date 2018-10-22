Ozil eclipses Klinsmann to become Premier League's most prolific German

Mesut Ozil has become the most prolific German player in Premier League history.

The Arsenal playmaker equalised for his side shortly before half-time against Leicester City at home on Monday with a fine first-time strike.

And Ozil's 30th Premier League goal moves him clear as the top German goalscorer in the Premier League, while he has scored three goals in his last four league appearances.

Ozil moves one clear of Tottenham icon Jurgen Klinsmann and Uwe Rosler, who played for Manchester City and Southampton.