English Premier League

Oxlade-Chamberlain knee surgery a success

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says his knee surgery was a success and he is already working hard on his recovery.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered ligament damage early in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win against Roma last month.

The England international was consequently ruled out of the World Cup, although he could return in time for the 2018-19 season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, is staying positive after an operation on his injured knee went well.

"Watching the boys in Rome last week taking us one step closer to something very special," Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of him in a hospital bed.

"Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun."

