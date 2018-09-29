Options, just options - Mourinho explains Sanchez axe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested the decision to omit Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and captain Antonio Valencia from his team to face West Ham was purely tactical.

Paul Pobga was named in the visitors' XI at London Stadium after a fraught week that saw the perceived deteriorating relationship with his boss played out in public.

But there were surprises elsewhere in the United side, not least Sanchez and Lingard being omitted from the matchday 18, along with Valencia despite Pogba being stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Asked for the reason why the trio were not involved, Mourinho told BT Sport: "Options, just options."

Chile forward Sanchez struggled for his best form after joining United from Arsenal in January and is yet to find the net in five Premier League outings this season.

"It's a difficult match for us but we believe in the work we did in the week and we are positive," Mourinho added.