Noble contract extended to 2021

West Ham captain Mark Noble has had his contract extended until 2021.

Noble and the club have activated an option in his deal to further his stay with the Hammers, with whom he has spent his entire career.

The 31-year-old joined West Ham's academy in 2000 and has made 446 competitive appearances for the club since turning pro in 2004.

Speaking to West Ham's official website, Noble said: "It was an option in my contract that I signed a few years ago now, and it's an extra year, which is fantastic for me and my family.

"I've been at this club all my life - I've always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we're moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it."

Indicating that he would like to stay with the club in a coaching capacity when his playing career finishes, Noble added: "I hope that the club keeps moving in the right way, and hopefully I can be a part of that.



"To be honest, I haven't done my coaching badges. Football is so intense now that when it gets to the summer, I like to spend it with my kids and the wife. I'd love to be involved somewhere though.



"I think there's no better person than me at this club to know the morals and ensure the foundations are kept with the young players and staff members."

