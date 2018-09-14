No penalty, maybe a yellow card - Mourinho pokes fun at his Wembley fall

Jose Mourinho joked his fall at Wembley ahead of England's clash with Spain should have earned him a yellow card for diving.

Mourinho opted to take in Saturday's Nations League game to keep an eye on Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard.

However, his arrival at the stadium did not go to plan as he tried to step over a rope barrier on his way inside the stadium.

Mourinho failed to navigate the barricade successfully, though, and got his foot caught, leading to him falling to the ground.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of United's trip to Watford in the Premier League, Mourinho saw the funny side of the incident and joked he would have been penalised on the pitch.

"It was a good dive and I protect my phones," he said. "It was good.

"No penalty, maybe a yellow card!"