No offers for 'happy' Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back's agent

Hector Bellerin is happy at Arsenal and it is difficult to see him leaving the Premier League club, according to his agent.

The Spain full-back signed a long-term contract with his current employers in November 2016, yet that has not stopped media speculation over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

While rumours of a potential return to former club Barcelona failed to materialise last year, Juventus and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bellerin.

However, Albert Botines - who represents the 23-year-old - is unaware of any offers and believes the player has no plans to leave Arsenal in the next transfer window.

"There's no contact for Bellerin, no-one has sought me out," Botines told Italian radio station CRC.

"He's happy, he's recently renewed and he's playing consistently. It's true that every player always wants to grow, but right now it's difficult [to see him leaving].

"If Italian clubs were interested in some of my clients I would listen, because - just like Juventus - Napoli are not only a great team in Italy but also in Europe.

"Every summer there is interest from clubs but Arsenal have not made me aware that any offers have arrived."