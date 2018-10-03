Napoli 1 Liverpool 0: Insigne secures deserved win at the end

Lorenzo Insigne struck in the 90th minute as Napoli claimed a deserved 1-0 win over Liverpool to leave Champions League Group C wide open.

The Reds struggled to make much of an impression on the match as their blunt attack were kept quiet and Napoli finally made their superiority count at the end, moving themselves top of the early table with four points.

The first half was sadly lacking in quality, with neither goalkeeper remotely busy, but Napoli controlled proceedings and at least threatened to trouble the Reds.

They stepped things up a notch in the second period and looked as though they were going to be frustrated when Dries Mertens hit the crossbar late on, but Insigne finished Liverpool off in the final minute of normal time.