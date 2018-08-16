Mourinho visits Istanbul Basaksehir before Burnley game

Istanbul Basaksehir's preparations for their Europa League clash with Burnley included a visit from one of the competition's former winners as Jose Mourinho dropped by the team's hotel.

The Turkish club face Sean Dyche's Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier having drawn 0-0 in the first leg at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

Prior to the game, Basaksehir uploaded pictures on social media showing Mourinho, who won the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017, visited their hotel to meet with their coach Abdullah Avci and striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who played under the Portuguese at Real Madrid.

Mourinho may have been able to offer some advice on how to beat Burnley at Turf Moor having led United to victories there in each of the previous two seasons.