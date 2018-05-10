Mourinho rings the changes for Man United's visit to West Ham

Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to his Manchester United line-up for Thursday's penultimate Premier League fixture at West Ham.

Mourinho was critical of his players following last Friday's limp 1-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion and he highlighted sub-standard performances in attack from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

He said: "People always ask, 'Why always Romelu Lukaku?' Well, now they know why always Lukaku, and why always this player and why always that player. We are probably not as good as people think we are individually.

Martial and Rashford have dropped to the bench, with Jesse Lingard partnering Alexis Sanchez up front in the continued absence of Belgium striker Lukaku with a foot injury.

David de Gea, Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba are the only survivors from the reverse at the Amex Stadium, with United seemingly set to line-up with a back three to mirror West Ham's approach.

On-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is back from illness for the hosts but must be content with a place on the bench as David Moyes names an unchanged side.