Mourinho: Rashford has played 105 matches, he is not Solanke or Loftus-Cheek

Jose Mourinho has hit back at criticism surrounding Marcus Rashford's game time at Manchester United by highlighting a raft of statistics about the England forward.

With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez seen as United's main attacking options, there have been some suggestions Rashford is not getting a fair chance at Old Trafford.

Mourinho refuted that in spectacular style on Friday by pointing out that Rashford has played 105 times for United since the Portuguese took charge.

"Marcus Rashford is not Dominic Solanke," said Mourinho. "He is not Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he is not Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"He is Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United player, with an incredible number of appearances and an incredible number of minutes played at the highest level in the best possible competitions."