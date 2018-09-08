Mourinho missing leaders at Manchester United – Terry

John Terry has questioned whether former boss Jose Mourinho has the strong leaders he needs to succeed at Manchester United.

Two defeats in four matches have left United drifting in 10th and prompted discussion over whether Mourinho can add to his three Premier League titles.

Terry captained Chelsea to each of those triumphs and is confident the 55-year-old is capable of further glory.

However, the ex-England defender believes Mourinho must first find "personalities" like Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba to set the standard.

"At every club he has had big characters and I'm not sure he has that at Manchester United at the moment. At Chelsea, he did," Terry told the Daily Mail.

"You have to stand up and turn up at training every day and show him that you want to win at all costs. If you've got that, he's 100 per cent on your side.

"I do think he'll bring success to United, but it needs patience.

"My top three for this season will be decided between City, Liverpool and Chelsea. That leaves United and Spurs fighting for fourth."

United, who are six points off the top three, visit unbeaten Watford when the domestic season resumes next weekend.