Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw

Jose Mourinho insists he does not have a problem playing Luke Shaw if Ashley Young is forced to miss Saturday's clash with Swansea City, despite the Manchester United manager publicly criticising him recently.

Mourinho hauled Shaw off at half-time during United's FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break, before delivering some stinging criticism of him after the game.

Shaw's "personality" and "class" were questioned by Mourinho, who also said his left-back did not perform "certain kind of movements" he had requested.

It was the latest instance of Mourinho appearing to single out Shaw, whose contract is up at the end of the season.

But the United boss insists it will not be an issue if a knock to Young – sustained on international duty with England – forces him to use Shaw instead.

"If he [Young] is unavailable, then Shaw is always an option," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

"Young was available against Brighton and I started with Shaw, and that wasn't a problem."

Another player Mourinho has had problems with of late is Paul Pogba, who has found himself in and out of the United team and also the subject of criticism.

It was reported during the international break that Mourinho contacted Pogba's France coach Didier Deschamps in order to raise his concerns, however those claims may have been false.

"Not true," Mourinho said. "The last time I spoke with him was probably when I last played against him. I haven't spoken to Didier for a long time."