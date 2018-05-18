Moore appointed permanent West Brom head coach

West Brom have announced the appointment of Darren Moore as the club's new head coach after he impressed on an interim basis.

Moore oversaw a dramatic improvement in West Brom's form following the sacking of Alan Pardew, earning the April Manager of the Month award.

But it was not enough to save West Brom, who finished bottom of the Premier League and five points adrift of safety to drop to the Championship.

Moore, though, has been given an "improved and extended contract" as the Baggies seek to bounce back to the top-flight.

"I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited," said Moore.

"We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I'm going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we’ve got everything ready.

"And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction."

West Brom chief executive Mark Jenkins added of Moore's appointment: "He embodies the spirit of the club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead.

"We conducted a thorough process of recruitment but Darren's powerful impact on the pitch and across all areas of the club established him as the outstanding candidate."