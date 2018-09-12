Monreal in talks to extend Arsenal contract

Nacho Monreal has confirmed he is in talks with Arsenal to extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

The versatile left-sided defender, a regular under Unai Emery to date, has entered the final year of his deal at Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing him on a free transfer as cover for left-back Jordi Alba, but Monreal insists he is not thinking of leaving Arsenal and could soon extend his stay.

"At the moment we are talking with the club," the Spain international said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

"I've always said I am really happy, I feel very happy playing for Arsenal. I came [almost] six years ago. I have a good relationship with them.

"We are in contact in any moment so don't worry about that. I am happy here. That is the most important thing."

Monreal has had an important role at Arsenal over the past four seasons, never starting fewer than 26 matches in the Premier League.

The former Osasuna and Malaga man turns 33 in February, but retirement is not on his agenda.

"My idea is to play in football until my body says 'Nacho, so sorry but that’s the end'," he said.

"But I think it is far [away]. I hope so."