Mido hopeful over Salah availability

Former Egypt international Mido hopes Mohamed Salah can get back to full fitness for the nation's World Cup campaign.

Salah's availability for Egypt's Group A opener against Uruguay Friday remains uncertain as the Liverpool forward continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old's absence would be a huge blow to Hector Cuper's men, who also face Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Mido – who scored 20 goals in 51 games for Egypt – is hopeful that Salah will be ready to go for the showpiece event.

"All Egyptians are proud to have a player playing at the top level and in the final of the Champions League and to become the best player in the Premier League, it's such an honour for all of us," he said.

"But now we want him [Salah] in the World Cup. We want him to be involved because he worked so hard to get this team, with his team-mates of course, to come to this tournament.

"Hopefully he will be fit and hopefully we can get through this group."

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18, winning the Premier League Player of the Season among numerous other awards.