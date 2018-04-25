Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world's best player – Gerrard

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now, according to club great Steven Gerrard.

Salah produced yet another irresistible display to guide Jurgen Klopp's side to a 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The Egypt international scored a first-half brace and set up goals for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino after the interval at Anfield.

Gerrard believes Salah, who has netted 43 goals this season, is currently better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He's in the form of his life," he said on BT Sport.

"It's difficult to compare him to your Ronaldos and Messis because they've done it for so long and they've been consistent year in, year out.

"But without a shadow of a doubt he's the best player on the planet right now."

A late lapse saw Liverpool concede two goals, leaving Roma with hope heading into next week's second leg.