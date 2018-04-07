Merseyside derby passes without a card - bore draw fails to spark

The Merseyside derby is always a feisty affair, but Saturday's Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool was only the second to finish without a card being issued.

Across 52 matches between the two fierce rivals there have been 21 dismissals, which is the most of any fixture in the competition.

There have also been 204 bookings, but the latest encounter went by without referee Michael Oliver needing to caution anyone.

Not since the first meeting in the Premier League on December 7, 1992, has that happened in matches between Everton and Liverpool.

While the level of discipline will be welcomed by some, it is a reflection of a derby that lacked atmosphere, passion and quality.

Everton only recorded one shot on target in the entire 90 minutes, while Liverpool could only register three – both sides failing to test either goalkeeper in the second half.