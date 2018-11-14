Maybe one day - Pulisic open to Premier League move

Christian Pulisic indicated he would be open to joining a Premier League club but says he avoids speculation over his Borussia Dortmund future.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs interested in buying the versatile 20-year-old from the Bundesliga leaders.

But United States international Pulisic, whose side face England in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday, is not worried about transfer talk.

"As you can see, we are having a great year at Dortmund and I am enjoying every moment of that," Pulisic told reporters in London.

"Then, when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, then that’s when those things happen.

"Like I said before, reading these articles [about his future], I tend to stay away from that stuff. I know it is going to be there but it is not my priority.

"England and the Premier League, it is a league where lots of kids dream of playing, so there is no reason why maybe one day I won’t play here."

Thursday's game against the Three Lions will see Wayne Rooney make his 120th and final appearance for England, with some proceeds from the game going towards the striker's charity.

Rooney has thrived in MLS since leaving Premier League side Everton for DC United, with Pulisic inspired by the longevity of the former Manchester United attacker's career.

"He was a very passionate guy, and I loved watching that about him," Pulisic said of England's all-time leading goalscorer. "He worked so hard, and my dad always told me he was a good guy to look up to. I still agree with that.

"A guy like him has had such a successful career, that's something I can look at and I want to be just like that. I want to have a long career, wherever I may be, [and one where] I'm doing the best I can.

"Now he's ended up in MLS. Who knows if I'll end there one day? But it's great to see that and it's great to look up to a guy like that.

"What he's done in Europe and now what he's doing in MLS is honestly great for our country as well because he's gone there and you can see what he's still doing over there. It's great to see."