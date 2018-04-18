Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes

Jose Mourinho has made seven changes - including handing starts to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial - for Manchester United's midweek clash with Bournemouth.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham to follow on Saturday, the Portuguese manager has shuffled his pack for the rearranged Premier League fixture, though Paul Pogba retains his place in the starting XI.

Rashford and Martial feature alongside Jesse Lingard in a new-look forward line following Sunday's shock 1-0 defeat to bottom club West Brom at Old Trafford.

There's also a rare first-team opportunity for Matteo Darmian, with the full-back having previously played just a solitary minute of league football in 2018.

Luke Shaw lines up on the opposite flank to the Italian, while Marouane Fellaini is selected alongside Pogba and Ander Herrera in midfield.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku are both named on the bench for the game at the Vitality Stadium – which sees Bournemouth make two changes of their own.