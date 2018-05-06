Manchester United fan Usain Bolt praying for Ferguson recovery

Usain Bolt, one of Manchester United's most famous fans, has offered his support to Alex Ferguson following the legendary manager's emergency surgery.

United released a statement on Saturday confirming that Ferguson had undergone an operation following a brain haemorrhage.

The club confirmed that the procedure had been a success, but there has since been no further update on the 76-year-old's status.

And Bolt joined other sporting personalities in wishing Ferguson well, posting an Instagram picture of him alongside the 13-time Premier League winner, along with the caption: "Prayers be Sir Alex".