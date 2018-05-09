Manchester United 'confident' of Ferguson recovery - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are "confident" of a swift recovery for Alex Ferguson as the legendary manager remains in hospital following a brain haemorrhage.

No medical update has been released since the 76-year-old underwent emergency surgery on Saturday, having fallen ill a day earlier.

But while he was hesitant to offer details, Mourinho did say the latest information he has received is encouraging.

The pair had been together in public less than a week before news emerged of Ferguson's condition, as they presented outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a gift during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on April 29.

"It's private. His family asked for privacy and that's what I'm going to respect," Mourinho said.

"[The club] are positive, they are very positive. We are confident."

Asked how Ferguson's situation has affected the mood at the club, Mourinho added: "I can only think that if there is any relation, there is a positive relation."

The Red Devils visit West Ham in their penultimate league match of the season on Thursday.