Man Utd make history for all the wrong reasons against Newcastle

Manchester United's horror start against Newcastle United also saw the club break an unwanted record.

With all eyes on under-pressure manager Jose Mourinho, United conceded twice in the early stages at home on Saturday, Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto scoring the goals.

Kenedy netted in the seventh minute, while Muto's strike came with nine minutes and 14 seconds on the clock.

It was the first time United had conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game at Old Trafford, as Mourinho's difficult season took another turn for the worse.