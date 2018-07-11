Mahrez thanks Leicester City following Manchester City move

Riyad Mahrez has thanked Leicester City after completing his move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side announced the signing of the winger, who had looked set to join City in January, on Tuesday, paying a reported club record fee of £60million.

Mahrez arrived at Leicester in 2014, going on to play a crucial role in the club's remarkable Premier League title win in 2015/16, scoring 17 goals.

And the Algeria international took to his official Twitter feed on Wednesday to pay tribute to his former club.

"To all Leicester fans, we have made some amazing memories and history together," Mahrez tweeted.

"Winning the premiership against all odds was just something else and none of this would have been possible without your extraordinary support for me and the team.

"I want to thank all of you for welcoming me to the club right from the start and continuing to give me the belief and encouragement to achieve what we have together.

"I would also like to thank my teammates, staff and everyone at the club who have become a big part of my life in the last few years.

"Now it's time for me to move on and try to build on what I have developed here, but I will always remember my time at the club with great joy and pride. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you."