Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final

Liverpool and Real Madrid will each receive allocations of 16,626 tickets for the Champions League final in Kiev.

Holders Madrid, chasing their third consecutive European title under Zinedine Zidane, face Jurgen Klopp's men at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26 after prevailing in respective semi-final ties against Bayern Munich and Roma this week.

The ground has a 70,000 capacity but this will be reduced to 63,000 for the final.

Last month, UEFA made 6,700 tickets available to worldwide supporters and the remaining allocation will be taken up by hospitality packages, rights holders, commercial partners, officials, current and former players and members of the media.

The four ticket price categories for the Champions League final range from €70 to €450.