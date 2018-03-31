Lukaku hails 'dream' 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target

Romelu Lukaku admits it is "a dream come true" to reach 100 goals in the Premier League, but will not be satisfied until he wins a trophy with Manchester United.

The Belgium international reached the milestone with the opening strike in his side's 2-0 win over Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is the fifth-youngest player to hit three figures for goals in the Premier League era, but he insists the real hard work is yet to come, as he aims to get his hands on silverware for the club.

"I'm really happy," he told the media. "It's a dream come true but there's a lot of hard work to be done. I want to win trophies, but I'm really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six.

"It's good on a personal level but I want to achieve at the club. I have a dream to win trophies and that's the main objective.

"You know personally you're going to improve and score more goals but, at the end of the day, it's all about the trophies and that's what I want to achieve."

Alexis Sanchez added to Lukaku's strike to give United a fourth top-flight win in a row and move back into second place in the table.

The former Everton striker said it was an enjoyable performance from his side and praised David de Gea for making two good saves to deny Tammy Abraham in the second half.

"The manager told us everybody has to fight for their place in the team," he added. "We try to start at a high tempo, score early, keep the lead and try to score more goals.

"We created a lot of chances but we didn't score enough, but it was enjoyable for us and we kept a clean sheet. David has been brilliant this season."