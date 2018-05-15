Luis Enrique, Vieira backed to replace Wenger at Arsenal by Reyes

Jose Antonio Reyes believes Luis Enrique and his former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira should be in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman's near 22-year reign in charge of the club is over, with Arsenal yet to confirm who will be taking charge for the 2018-19 season.

Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly a front-runner, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Vieira - head coach of New York City - among the other names to have been mentioned.

Reyes, who played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007, feels Vieira and Luis Enrique would be capable successors to Wenger if appointed by the club.

"Of course he could do the job," Reyes told Omnisport of Luis Enrique, who has been on a sabbatical since leaving Barca in 2017. "We all know him well.

"It's going to be tough to replace Wenger after so many years and success but I think Luis Enrique would do it well there."

Vieira captained Arsenal and won three Premier League titles, as well as three FA Cups, during Wenger's most successful spell with the Gunners.

And Reyes says his former Arsenal colleague deserves to be in the frame to take over from Wenger.

"He's now in the USA coaching and I speak with him sometimes," Reyes added.

"Of course he would do it well. He gave a lot to the club and really loves Arsenal, so he would do it well."