Hugo Lloris has been banned from driving for 20 months and fined £50,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The Tottenham and France goalkeeper attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after he was stopped by police on August 24.

The court was told the 31-year-old provided a sample containing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales.