Liverpool will open their 2018-19 Premier League season by welcoming West Ham to Anfield before a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.
The first Merseyside derby against Everton takes place at the home of the Reds on December 1, kicking off a busy month that also sees them host Manchester United and Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome 2019 with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City, with the return fixture against Everton at Goodison Park scheduled for March 2.
Liverpool finish their campaign with a home fixture against Wolves, a week after they go to Newcastle United to take on former manager Rafael Benitez.
Liverpool's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:
Liverpool v West Ham: 11/08/2018
Crystal Palace v Liverpool: 18/08/2018
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion: 25/08/2018
Leicester City v Liverpool: 01/09/2018
Tottenham v Liverpool: 15/09/2018
Liverpool v Southampton: 22/09/2018
Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018
Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018
Huddersfield Town v Liverpool: 20/10/2018
Liverpool v Cardiff City: 27/10/2018
Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018
Liverpool v Fulham: 10/11/2018
Watford v Liverpool: 24/11/2018
Liverpool v Everton: 01/12/2018
Burnley v Liverpool: 04/12/2018
Bournemouth v Liverpool: 08/12/2018
Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018
Wolves v Liverpool: 22/12/2018
Liverpool v Newcastle United: 26/12/2018
Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018
Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool: 12/01/2019
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: 19/01/2019
Liverpool v Leicester City: 30/01/2019
West Ham v Liverpool: 02/02/2019
Liverpool v Bournemouth: 09/02/2019
Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019
Liverpool v Watford: 27/02/2019
Everton v Liverpool: 02/03/2019
Liverpool v Burnley: 09/03/2019
Fulham v Liverpool: 16/03/2019
Liverpool v Tottenham: 30/03/2019
Southampton v Liverpool: 06/04/2019
Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019
Cardiff City v Liverpool: 20/04/2019
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town: 27/04/2019
Newcastle United v Liverpool: 04/05/2019
Liverpool v Wolves: 12/05/2019