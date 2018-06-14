Liverpool will open their 2018-19 Premier League season by welcoming West Ham to Anfield before a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton takes place at the home of the Reds on December 1, kicking off a busy month that also sees them host Manchester United and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome 2019 with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City, with the return fixture against Everton at Goodison Park scheduled for March 2.

Liverpool finish their campaign with a home fixture against Wolves, a week after they go to Newcastle United to take on former manager Rafael Benitez.

Liverpool's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:

Liverpool v West Ham: 11/08/2018

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: 18/08/2018

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion: 25/08/2018

Leicester City v Liverpool: 01/09/2018

Tottenham v Liverpool: 15/09/2018

Liverpool v Southampton: 22/09/2018

Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018

Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool: 20/10/2018

Liverpool v Cardiff City: 27/10/2018

Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018

Liverpool v Fulham: 10/11/2018

Watford v Liverpool: 24/11/2018

Liverpool v Everton: 01/12/2018

Burnley v Liverpool: 04/12/2018

Bournemouth v Liverpool: 08/12/2018

Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018

Wolves v Liverpool: 22/12/2018

Liverpool v Newcastle United: 26/12/2018

Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018

Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool: 12/01/2019

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: 19/01/2019

Liverpool v Leicester City: 30/01/2019

West Ham v Liverpool: 02/02/2019

Liverpool v Bournemouth: 09/02/2019

Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019

Liverpool v Watford: 27/02/2019

Everton v Liverpool: 02/03/2019

Liverpool v Burnley: 09/03/2019

Fulham v Liverpool: 16/03/2019

Liverpool v Tottenham: 30/03/2019

Southampton v Liverpool: 06/04/2019

Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019

Cardiff City v Liverpool: 20/04/2019

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town: 27/04/2019

Newcastle United v Liverpool: 04/05/2019

Liverpool v Wolves: 12/05/2019