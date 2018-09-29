Liverpool won't man-mark Hazard – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his team would not man-mark Eden Hazard, saying the Chelsea star was too flexible.

Hazard has made an impressive start to the season, scoring five goals and assisting two in six Premier League games.

The Belgium international also scored a stunning winner against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

While Klopp is wary of Hazard ahead of Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge, the German said it was too tough to man-mark the 27-year-old attacker.

"When Dortmund played Real Madrid [in the 2013 Champions League semi-final] I played Mario Gotze against Xabi Alonso but no, I will not man-mark Hazard, because he is much more flexible," he told UK newspapers.

"He is all over the park. With Xabi Alonso it was clear where he was playing. That is a big difference.

"I have the biggest respect for this player. I love it, what a player, but it is not to defend alone.

"Yes it is difficult, but we have to do all the things around it: close spaces, make passes more difficult."

Liverpool are top of the Premier League with six wins from as many games.