Liverpool motivated by Europa League pain - Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the 2016 Europa League final loss serves only as motivation to go one better against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in Switzerland two years ago in what was their first shot at winning a European trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

But they have the chance to atone for that defeat in Kiev on Saturday after defying expectations to book an unexpected berth in the Champions League decider against Zinedine Zidane's star-studded Madrid.

While adamant his team have moved on from the pain of their past failure, Henderson believes that disappointing night in Basel could prove a blessing in disguise.

"I feel as though we can use that experience in this final," the former Sunderland midfielder said.

"It hurt and you can never really forget that but you can use it as a motivation. We've certainly moved forward since that night but it's important to win trophies.

"Hopefully we can start that by winning one tomorrow."

Henderson will lead Liverpool out at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium under the weight of expectation to repeat Steven Gerrard's heroics in the club's remarkable 2005 victory against AC Milan.

However, the 27-year-old says Saturday's encounter is not about reflecting on individuals or the past.

"I'm feeling good. But it's not about me. It's not about me filling anyone else's shoes," he said.

"It's about this team and creating our own history. We've done fantastically well to get to this point but we want to go one step further and be remembered for the right reasons and that's us winning the Champions League."