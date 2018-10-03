Liverpool lose Keita to early injury

Naby Keita had to be taken off on a stretcher just 19 minutes into Liverpool's Champions League match at Napoli after suffering what appeared to be a back injury.

The midfielder went down off the ball and immediately appeared to be in distress, seeming to indicate a problem with his back.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Keita was eased on to a stretcher and then driven off on the back of a buggy.

It is a disappointing blow for Keita, who is yet to make much of an impact following his big move from RB Leipzig.

Jordan Henderson took the 23-year-old's place.