Liverpool keeper Karius grateful for Anfield reception

Loris Karius has thanked Liverpool fans for the warm reception he received on his first appearance at Anfield since his Champions League final nightmare.

The German goalkeeper dropped two clangers in Kiev when Real Madrid beat Jurgen Klopp's men 3-1 and has endured a rough time since, though tests later revealed he suffered a concussion during the match.

He made further gaffes in pre-season matches against Tranmere Rovers and Borussia Dortmund and is expected to lose his place as first-choice stopper following the signing of Alisson from Roma.

Karius came on for Alisson in Tuesday's game versus Torino and was applauded and cheered onto the pitch in an act that was appreciated by the 25-year-old.

Alongside of a clip of his entrance to the match, he tweeted: "Thank you Anfield for this reception!"

Manager Jurgen Klopp added in quotes published on Liverpool's official website: "It helps everybody.

"I was not surprised, to be honest, but as a human being I was hoping for it, that it would be like this.

"I loved it, to be honest. Is it possible being different in a really hard world? Yes, I think it is possible. We showed tonight a really nice face and I liked it.

"It helps not only Loris, it helps Alisson as well, that you can see this is a very special place. It was a really big gesture."