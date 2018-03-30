Liverpool goalkeeper battle 'not easy' for victor Karius

Loris Karius has found it difficult to fight to be Liverpool's number one goalkeeper with Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed unsure of his number one for much of the season, but the German confirmed his compatriot had won the battle in January.

Mignolet subsequently indicated he could seek to leave Anfield at the end of the season, with Karius glad to have secured the gloves for the Premier League side.

"It wasn't easy," Karius told Sky Sports. "I knew after the first season where I had an injury, then went back in and played a few games, went back out and then Simon did well and the team qualified for the Champions League, I knew there was a possibility that in the beginning [of the next season], he would start again in the league.

"I just worked hard in training and then the games I had, I tried my best because you can only look at yourself and try to perform well. It's not easy for a goalkeeper to come in and out, but that was the situation and you have to take it as it is really.

"It is difficult to say what changed about yourself but I feel good, I've been playing quite well so I want to keep it up and do even better. I know I can improve on pretty much everything, I'm 24 now so there is a lot of space for improvement.

"But the life of a goalkeeper is that you always get criticised when you have a bad day so you just have to get used to it and of course, at a club like this, it was more than I was used to so maybe that was the biggest thing."

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday with the Reds hoping to nail down a Champions League qualification place, Karius accepting that runaway leaders Manchester City - their quarter-final opponents in Europe - will claim the title.

"The Premier League is gone I think, the gap is too big," Karius said. "Man City have had a great season and you have to accept that but we want to be in the top four for sure and ideally second place, that's our aim. I think if we keep going like this, we can reach it.

"In the Champions League, there are eight games left and of course, you look to go to the final and possibly win the competition but first, there is Man City in the way.

"It is not going to be easy but for everyone watching, it is going to be an exciting game."