Liverpool enjoying best start in 57 years after PSG win

Liverpool enjoying best start in 57 years after PSG win

Liverpool have won their opening six matches of a season for the first time since 1961-62 as the Reds threaten to challenge on all fronts this term.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench and scored a stoppage-time winner in Liverpool's entertaining 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Daniel Sturridge and James Milner were also on target at Anfield, where last season's finalists emerged triumphant despite surrendering a 2-0 lead against the Ligue 1 champions.

Liverpool are flying high, having made a flawless start to the Premier League season as they dream of silverware in 2018-19.

Jurgen Klopp's men boast a 100 per cent record after edging Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday and sit level with Chelsea at the summit after five matches.

