Lingard: Wembley loss my worst feeling in football

Jesse Lingard has described losing in the FA Cup final as the worst feeling he has experienced in football.

Lingard was the match-winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in the 2016 final, which proved Louis van Gaal's last match in charge.

But Saturday's showpiece saw Chelsea come out on top thanks to a first-half Eden Hazard penalty, leaving United without silverware this season.

Lingard's focus will now turn to the World Cup as he goes on England duty, but the midfielder will need to recover from his Wembley woes.

"Don't know what to say, worst feeling I've felt in football to date," Lingard wrote on Instagram. "We didn't deserve to lose but that's football.

"The fans have been amazing all season, they have stuck by us through the ups and downs, and I can only say thank you.

"Quick turnaround for the World Cup so looking forward to meeting up with the boys and doing the best we can in the tournament."