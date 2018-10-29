Leicester City players and Srivaddhanaprabha family mourn club chairman

Leicester City players have mourned the passing of the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after he was killed in a helicopter crash.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday, shortly after the Foxes drew with West Ham in the Premier League.

Four others on board, including two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, died in the crash, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Leicester players and members of the Srivaddhanaprabha family visited the King Power Stadium on Monday to pay their respects to the club's chairman.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in August 2010 for £39million and was named chairman in February 2011, subsequently overseeing the Foxes' remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16, when Claudio Ranieri's 5000-1 outsiders stunned the footballing world.

After visiting a quickly growing floral tribute outside the King Power Stadium, which bears the name of Srivaddhanaprabha's company, Leicester players and club staff moved inside the ground, where a wreath was laid in the centre circle of the pitch.

Leicester's EFL Cup tie against Southampton, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed, but it remains unclear whether Saturday's Premier League fixture away to Cardiff City will go ahead.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the cause of the crash, which happened moments after the helicopter took off from the King Power pitch.