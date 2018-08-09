English Premier League
English Premier League

Leicester agree deal for Turkey centre-back Soyuncu

Leicester agree deal for Turkey centre-back Soyuncu

Getty Images

Leicester City have further reinforced their defensive options with the signing of Caglar Soyuncu from Freiburg pending an application for a work permit.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal for a reported £19million.

He is set to become the second young centre-back captured by Claude Puel in quick succession following the arrival of Croatian Filip Benkovic.

Soyuncu, capped 15 times by Turkey, came to the attention of Premier League clubs across two seasons with Freiburg in which he made 50 Bundesliga appearances.

He was linked with Arsenal earlier in the close-season and voiced a desire to sign for the Gunners, but will instead join Benkovic and Jonny Evans as fresh competition for Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan at King Power Stadium.

Previous BREAKING NEWS: Vardy signs four-year Leicester con
Read
BREAKING NEWS: Vardy signs four-year Leicester contract
Next Newcastle snap up Fernandez from Swansea
Read
Newcastle snap up Fernandez from Swansea