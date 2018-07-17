Lampard raids Chelsea and Liverpool in Derby double swoop

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has returned to his Premier League roots to secure loan deals for Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Harry Wilson.

The highly-rated young duo will both spend the season at Pride Park under the guidance of the former Blues favourite.

Midfielder Mount, 19, scored an impressive 14 goals on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem last term, while 21-year-old Wales international Wilson netted seven times in a short stint with Hull City.

Lampard's first Championship fixture as Rams boss is away to Reading on August 3 ahead of a home outing against Leeds United eight days later.