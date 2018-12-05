English Premier League
Koscielny in contention for Arsenal return versus Huddersfield

Laurent Koscielny could make his first-team return after seven months out with an Achilles injury when Arsenal host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Centre-back Koscielny ruptured his Achilles in the Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid in May, consequently missing the World Cup.

The 33-year-old has made two appearances for Arsenal's youth sides since last week, including 85 minutes in the 2-1 EFL Trophy loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Koscielny will not be involved in the Gunners' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday and will have his fitness assessed ahead of a potential senior comeback versus Huddersfield at Emirates Stadium.

