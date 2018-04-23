Klopp ready for 'different' Roma test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready for a "completely different" challenge when his team face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Klopp's side squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

While the German is eager to bounce back from that result, he feels the threat posed by Serie A outfit Roma, who visit Anfield in the first leg of the semi-final, will be different.

"We don't need help like this, to be honest. It's not like we have to tell the players this wasn't good enough and we can do better," Klopp told UK newspapers.

"It's Roma now. It will be a completely different game.

"They have set-pieces as well but they don't play only set-pieces. The ball is sometimes on the ground and then you can play football."

A pair of set-pieces proved to be Liverpool's undoing against West Brom, who scored twice in the final 11 minutes.