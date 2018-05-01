Klopp loves Roma's 'great' Sean Cox gesture

Jurgen Klopp praised Roma's decision to wear training t-shirts in tribute to Sean Cox ahead of the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, describing the move as a "great" gesture.

Roma trained in shirts bearing the words "Forza Sean" ahead of Wednesday's return match at the Stadio Olimpico, with Liverpool 5-2 up from the first game.

The 53-year-old was left in a critical condition after an incident shortly before kick-off at Anfield last week.

And Klopp felt Roma's move was a positive one, while also praising the Italian team for not throwing in the towel when 5-0 down in the opening leg.

"Great, great, great, great gesture," Klopp told reporters. "I thought they showed a fantastic gesture before at our [Hillsborough] memorial at Anfield for the 96 [people who died] and it's great. It shows something.

"Both teams deserve to be here because of football and show maximum respect for the other side, no real battle. Roma didn't start kicking at 5-0, they stayed in the game with a great mentality, and that's exactly how we think.

"It's a nice thing and in these moments all football fans should stay together and show this kind of gesture, so I love the gesture."

Klopp issued a further call for calm ahead of the game, with Liverpool supporters having been given safety advice about travelling to Rome for Wednesday's match.

"We all have the same opinion, it's a football game," Klopp said. "The fight is only on the pitch. It should be like this.

"I hope after a week when we spoke a lot about it, after Sean Cox who should feel our support and his family should feel and hear our support, I really hope everyone understood.

"Tomorrow, around the game in this wonderful city in good weather, people can walk to the stadium and look forward to a fantastic, intense football game. I really hope that will be possible."